As construction of the new Chubbuck City Hall presses forward, there's a sense of excitement growing at the police department. In July, once city administration moves to the new city hall building, the police department will begin an extensive remodel.
"I've been working for the City of Chubbuck for 24 years," says Chief of Police Bill Guiberson. "It's nice to see that progress and to see the city growing."
The Chubbuck Police Department shares a building with various city departments at the current city hall. When the new city hall building is finished in July, a remodel will begin at the old building. "It's going to be noisy. There's going to be a lot of saw dust," adds Chief Guiberson. "So, we'll have to adjust and adapt to that."
The police department will absorb and fill the old city hall. It will grow from a facility just under 6,000 square feet to one that's around 19,000 square feet. The remodel means police officers will gain conference rooms for large meetings and trainings, have more room for evidence storage, and just have extra space to get around. "If you look at our hallway, when we have two officers in their duty gear, when they're walking down the hallway one or the other has to duck into an office to walk the rest of the hallway," explains the chief.
While the renovation is underway, right next door, the city will also construct a new animal control facility. "Taking care of the animals in our community is an important role that we have here at the city," adds Chief Guiberson. The current animal shelter is small and hard to find. The new shelter will have extra room for the cats and dogs it holds as well as improved space for families to come and and get to know their new pets.
Construction will last anywhere from 12 to 15 months and the extra space will allow the police department anywhere from 20 to 30 years of growth before things start to get cramped once again. Currently, the city adds on to the current city hall building every few years as the department grows.
Chief Guiberson says the additional space will not only help officers to their jobs more efficiently, but will also create an environment they're proud to work in. "You know, there's some light at the end of the tunnel. We are going to have a new facility that's going to meet our needs for many years to come," he says. "It's pretty exciting for everybody here at the police department and the city as a whole. We're looking forward to it."
The budget for the new city hall, police department renovation and animal shelter is $15 million. The city had planned for the expense and Mayor Kevin England says the city will not need increase taxes nor ask the public to pass any bonds to pay for the projects.
