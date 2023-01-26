A local police department said goodbye to one of its officers on Wednesday.
The Pocatello Police Department held a retirement ceremony for Lieutenant Trent Whitney.
After 26 years of service Lieutenant Whitney is retiring.
He served with PPD in patrol, serving in specialty units such as field training officer, bike patrol officer, honor guard and traffic accident reconstructionist.
He also worked in the detective division where he worked as a child abuse investigator and worked in computer forensics.
He was presented with plaques and a street sign by Pocatello Chief of Police Roger Schei.
City councilman Scott Marchand presented him with the key to the city.
Friends and family shared stories about Lieutenant Whitney.
At the end of the ceremony, Lieutenant Whitney's wife removed his badge.
