From Idaho Falls Police news release:
Saturday evening, May 13, 2023, the Idaho Falls Regional Bomb squad was called to a construction site on the south side of Idaho Falls due to a found explosive device.
Shortly before 6:00 p.m., a community member was walking in the area of S. 9th East and E. 49th South, on the north side of the road along the Idaho Canal in an empty construction site. The community member came across an object that appeared to resemble a pipe bomb and immediately called 911.
The Idaho Falls Police Department responded and ensured that no one could access the immediate area surrounding the device. An Idaho Falls Police Captain, who commands the Idaho Falls Regional Bomb Squad, responded and confirmed the device appeared to be a functioning homemade explosive device. The device was not consistent with explosives sometimes used in commercial blasting, associated with construction projects.
Due to the remote location in which the device was found and the hazards associated with attempting to move the device, the bomb squad determined the best and safest option was to detonate the device in place in a controlled manner. The device was safely destroyed shortly after 8:00 p.m.
No additional devices were located in the area. The origin of the device is unknown at this time. Anyone with information regarding the device is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department.
