Police have filed initial charges related to the Downard Funeral Home investigation in Pocatello, where dozens of bodies and fetuses were found in various states of decomposition last year.
On Tuesday, Lance Peck, the owner and director of Downard Funeral Home, has been charged with 63 misdemeanors.
Peck, 47, was booked into the Bannock County Jail Tuesday night.
Peck has been charged with 59 counts of violating the mortician's code of conduct, three counts of petit theft, and one count of violating records regarding cremations.
According to a joint press release from the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office and the Pocatello Police Department, the timing for filing the charges is due to Idaho's statute of limitations, which requires misdemeanor charges be filed within one year of the date of the crime.
The investigation into Downard Funeral Home began Sept. 1, 2021.
The Bannock County Prosecutor's Office said these are just initial charges and they expect additional charges to be filed in the future.
Peck is expected to be arraigned later this week.
According to law enforcement, two prosecutors have been assigned to this case, which has approximately 4,500 pages of information and findings.
“This is likely one of the most complex investigations ever conducted in Bannock County, and involves unique areas of law and a great number of people who have been impacted by this event,” Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog said. “I ask for your collective patience as this process moves forward and your continued compassion and respect for those impacted. Our hearts are with the families at this time.”
Authorities say there are 88 deceased persons who are part of this investigation.
Previous reports from law enforcement mentioned at least 50 fetuses, 12 bodies and other cremated remains that were found during the search of the funeral home.
“In all my years, I have never seen a case so disturbing as this one," said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. "Our hearts go out to the family members affected by this tragic event, to the community, and to all the officers involved."
