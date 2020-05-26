Suspicious Package 01

A mail mishap ended with two pounds of meth on the doorstep of a local home.

Idaho Falls Police say that they responded to a report of a suspicious package. It was shipped to an Idaho Falls home from a town in California near the southern border. The package was not addressed to anyone who lived there. Officers looked inside and found 1,000 grams of meth hidden within a board game box.

1
2
1
0
1

Tags

Local News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.