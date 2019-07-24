Firefighters put out a blaze just outside Pocatello late Tuesday night.
According to officials with the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, the fire started just before midnight up Chinese Peak, southeast of Pocatello.
According to police, no structures were threatened and the fire was extinguished quickly by firefighters.
The fire is under investigation by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, and is believed to be human-caused.
