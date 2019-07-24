Firefighters put out a blaze just outside Pocatello late Tuesday night. The Pocatello Valley Fire Department and the Chubbuck Fire Department responded to the fire at around 11:40 p.m. on Chinese Peak, southeast of Pocatello.
According to Karen Aguilar, the chief of the Pocatello Valley Fire Department, the fire was slow-moving and was burning down the hill. Aguilar says 12 firefighters extinguished the fire by around 2:12 a.m. Aguilar says they were "lucky", because the weather was mild and there wasn't much wind.
The fire is under investigation by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, and is believed to be human-caused.
