Jackson Police have identified a man who pushed over a bronze elk statue.
It happened on March 27th where the statue sits out in front of the Pink Garter Plaza in Jackson.
Numerous tips were received from the community and detectives were actively looking to speak with the subject.
The subject learned from a friend of the media attention and turned himself into the police department on Thursday.
Charges will be filed in this case through the Teton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
