We have an update on what police are calling a murder/suicide that took place at the Motel 6 in Rexburg Saturday morning.
Police were called to the motel around 5:30 Saturday morning after reports of gunshots coming from one of the rooms. Police could not make contact with the people inside the room where the shooting happened. They were able to evacuate guests from the motel.
A Rexburg SWAT team made entry into the room and found a male and female deceased with gunshot wounds to the head. In their investigation, police believe that 49-year-old Jason Jespersen from Arizona shot his wife, 37-year-old Iliana Jespersen and then turned the gun on himself.
Police are continuing their investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.