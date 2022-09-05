We have new information about a homicide in Idaho Falls that took place over the weekend.
Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Nikolas Bird.
Around 10:30 p-m, Saturday, police received a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of Claire View Lane. When police arrived, they found an injured male who had multiple gun-shot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Shortly after the incident, 41-year-old Mark Bent of Pocatello contacted dispatch and told police about his involvement in the shooting.
Bent has been charged with first degree murder and he is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.
