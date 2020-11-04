Police are wrapping up their investigation into a possible explosive device at a local store.
A person called the Family Dollar Store in Chubbuck just before 3:00 this afternoon, saying that they had placed a bomb inside the store. A store employee then called police who then cordoned off the area as people were evacuated from the store. Explosive detection dogs were brought in to search the building.
No device was found and police are now wrapping up their investigation.
