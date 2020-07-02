From Bonneville County Sheriff's Office news release:
On July 2nd, 2020, at approximately 5:00pm, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies in the Ammon Division responded to a robbery alarm at the Mountain America Credit Union on 25th E. near Sunnyside Rd. Upon arrival Deputies were advised that at single suspect entered the credit union and demanded money before fleeing. During this time an employee of the credit union suffered a medical emergency that was attended to by employees, arriving Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire. That employee was transported to the hospital for treatment by ambulance.
Suspect and vehicle information was quickly put out to area Law Enforcement and a short while later Idaho Falls Police Officers located and detained the suspect at a residence near Merritt and E. 16th St. in Idaho Falls.
A perimeter was set around the residence and the area secured while more Deputies and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the scene.
Currently, Deputies are searching the residence and continuing to investigate. At this time there is no known threat to the public or suspects at large and further information will be released Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.