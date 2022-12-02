Friday evening, Pocatello Police responded to a disturbance on Belmont and Opal.
According to police, one person was stabbed and one person was shot. Both were taken to Portneuf Medical Center.
They are currently looking for the suspect.
Police are still on the scene investigating the incident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Pocatello Police Department’s non-emergency number at 208-234-6100.
