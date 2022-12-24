Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle collision that took place Friday night on Interstate 15 near Inkom.
The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. as the driver of a 2021 Ford Expedition lost control and hit a guard rail. The 42-year-old driver from Thousand Palms, California and two juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The 50-year-old passenger did not require medical attention. All were wearing seatbelts.
The northbound lane was blocked for around 30 minutes and police are continuing their investigation.
