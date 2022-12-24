Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...A layer of warm air moving in over denser cold air that will stay in contact with the ground will create a risk of light freezing rain. * WHERE...The Snake River plain, including the Arco Desert. The Stanley basin and Wood River Valley, including the town of Ketchum. The Teton and Swan Valleys. The Bear River basin and the smaller valleys in the eastern and southeastern highlands of Idaho. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday. During the late evening to very early morning, locations from Idaho Falls northward will be the most likely place for light freezing rain. By Christmas morning, the affected area will spread southward to the Utah border. Once temperatures at the surface warm to above freezing, the threat is over. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. If possible, delay travel until the late morning or early afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A layer of warm air will move into central and eastern Idaho, but will not displace the denser colder air in contact with the ground. This means that rainfall passing through this warm layer will start to freeze as it enters the cold air at the surface. Once on the ground, the precipitation will freeze into a glaze, making all types of travel hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&