Thursday morning, deputies from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1200 North and 900 East in Shelley for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.
Police found that 23-year-old Kayden Ford had been struck by a vehicle that was driven by 23-year-old Andrea Jolley.
According to a preliminary investigation, Ford ran into the road with the intention of being hit by a vehicle. While trying to notify family members, it was discovered that Kayden’s father, 48-year-old Joshua Ford, was found deceased.
Detectives were called to the scene where they began their investigation, which is being treated as a homicide as multiple stab wounds were found on the body.
Kaden Ford was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was treated and then released into the custody of the Bingham County Jail and is now facing murder charges.
