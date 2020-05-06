The Bingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide.
Wednesday morning, police were notified of a 39-year-old white male laying by his car in the McDonaldville area.
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office and Blackfoot Police detectives began their investigation and are treating the case as a homicide.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
The name of the victim is not being released yet until the next of kin can be notified.
