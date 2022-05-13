From Bonneville County Sheriff's Office news release:
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a suspicious death at the Lane Clark Hill Rest Area on Hwy 26 (Approx. Mile Post 356) East of Ririe.
At 6:30am Friday morning, dispatch received a report of what appeared to be a deceased subject near a parked vehicle in the parking lot.
A large portion of the rest area is closed at this time while detectives collect evidence and process the scene. The Bonneville County Coroners Office is also assisting at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information or anyone who may have been in the area between 4:30pm Thursday night (May 12th) and 6:30am Friday morning to contact dispatch at 208-529-1200, report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org, or on the P3tips app on your mobile device, or contact the Idaho Fusion Center Tipline at 1-833-445-2092.
The investigation is ongoing and further information will be updated at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.