Police in American Falls are looking for a man who they say robbed the Bank of Commerce on Tyhee Avenue Friday afternoon.
The armed robbery took place at 4:06 p.m. and the suspect fled the bank on foot heading west on Roosevelt Street.
The suspect is being described to be in his late 40s or early 50s, about 5’ 10” with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a dark hat, sunglasses, a grey mask, with a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, and black work boots.
If you have any information on this suspect, contact the American Falls Police Department at 208-226-5922.
