From Idaho Falls Police Department news release:
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile by the name of Elijah Walton. Elijah is 17 years old, has blue eyes, brown hair, weighs approximately 135 pounds and is approximately 5’9” tall. Elijah was last seen on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022.
Anyone who has information about Elijah’s whereabouts since March 16, or who is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch at (208)529-1200.
