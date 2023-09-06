Joseph Stubbs

Joseph Stubbs
Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old out of St. Anthony.
Joseph Stubbs was last seen on foot in area of St Anthony city limits.
Joseph was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.
He may have a grey and black backpack and unknown color baseball cap.
He is 5’8 and 130 lbs with brown hair and green eyes and has a visible scar under his left eye. He is possibly headed to Utah.
If you have any information about where Joseph may be, please contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 208-624-4482.
