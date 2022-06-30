Police Looking for Missing Vulnerable Adult
Deanne Coffin
MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT.The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for David Wright, a 22 year old male. David is 6'3", 275lb, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen on June 26 around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 12th St and Woodruff Ave wearing a tan carhart t-shirt, black jeans … Read more
