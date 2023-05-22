Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies found an empty canoe at the Palisades Reservoir near China Beach Monday afternoon.
The canoe was partially swamped in the water. Deputies launched a boat to recover the canoe but have not been able to find the canoe’s owner.
The canoe has green and brown paint on it. No one has reported a missing canoe to police.
If you have information about this canoe, or are its owner, contact the Bonneville County Sheriff’s office at 208-529-1200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.