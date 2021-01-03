Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers and windy late. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.