Police in Blackfoot are looking for a patient who walked away from State Hospital South on Sunday.
The male patient, whose name has not been released, was last seen in the area of Cromwell Lane around 5:00 pm. The 25-year-old while male is 5’7”, 220 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue and green jacket. If you see this individual, call Bingham County Dispatch at 208-785-1234 or 911.
Do not contact or approach the individual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.