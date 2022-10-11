Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures of 28 to 32 with sheltered locations in the mid 20s. * WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&