The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway last Friday evening (October 7). Parents discovered information that Korbyn intended to leave the area and contacted dispatch after she failed to return home from work.
Information provided to Deputies indicates Korbyn may have been seen in Idaho Falls on Saturday morning (October 8) with an estranged boyfriend from the Washington area. Law Enforcement in Washington have since contacted the boyfriend and have been unable to locate Korbyn with him.
Korbyn is 16 years of age with brown hair and blue eyes, last seen driving her 1999 Maroon Jeep Cherokee with Idaho license plate 8BS434U. Anyone who has seen Korbyn or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200. Tips and information can also be sent to East Idaho Crime Stoppers online at IFCrime.org or through the P3tips app on mobile devices.
