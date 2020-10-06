Police are looking for two individuals who walked away with items from the Liquor Store in Chubbuck.
On Sunday, two females, described as Native American women between 5’3” and 5’4” tall, left the business with bottles of alcohol without paying.
One employee at the store saw the two women enter a white sedan and approached the car. It was then that a male inside the vehicle pointed a firearm at the store clerk and then drove north on Yellowstone Avenue.
Anyone with information about the suspects or incident is asked to call the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.
