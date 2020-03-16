Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect vehicle that may have been involved with a local woman’s death.
On Monday, police recovered the body of a 40-year-old Pocatello woman in a ravine near Buckskin Road. Bobette Wilhelm was reported missing on Friday when she failed to return from a bike ride.
Wilhelm’s body was discovered in a ravine near Buckskin Road west of Parks Road.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help in trying to find a 1989 to 1999 green pickup or SUV. There may be damage on the front passenger side.
If you have information on this vehicle, please contact Det. Phil Nickel at 208-236-7135 or Bannock County Dispatch at 208-236-7111.
