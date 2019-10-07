The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office:
At approximately 8am this morning, Detectives with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office SWAT team served a search on a residence in the 3900 E. block of 109th N. in Ucon. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation with the SIU team which consists of Deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Falls Police Department.
Deputies blocked 109th N. for a short amount of time and extra Deputies were posted at Ucon Elementary School down the street as a precaution. Two adult residents were detained by Deputies and the investigation is ongoing.
No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.