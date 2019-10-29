Last week there was an officer-involved shooting in Rexburg. Today, police held a press conference to discuss the incident.
Chief Shane Turman said officers responded to a 911 call at an apartment building at 222 West 2nd North just before one in the morning.
A woman told dispatch her boyfriend was drunk and may have had a knife.
An officer arrived to the scene and found the woman waiting outside. The suspect was in his vehicle and accelerated towards the officer and woman.
The officer then fired multiple rounds at the approaching vehicle.
Lane Whiting of Rexburg was hit in the shoulder and calf and then taken to Madison Memorial Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Whiting was charged with a DUI.
The name of the officer has not been released. The Eastern Idaho Critical Task Force will continue its investigation to determine if the officer followed correct procedures.
