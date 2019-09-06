The following is a story written and reported by Rett Nelson of East Idaho news:
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — Authorities are still investigating what happened to a couple found dead inside their Hoback home Wednesday afternoon.
Jackson Hole News & Guide reports a home health worker went to 69-year-old Heinrich “Heinz” Johann Karl Munz and 64-year-old Barbel “Babs” Munz’ home on Tuesday for a scheduled appointment.
No one answered the door.
The nurse returned Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. and heard voices inside.
“The door was unlocked, and that’s when she saw the female victim,” Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Stanyon said. “The voices she heard was the TV that was on.”
The nurse called 911 and deputies later determined Barbel suffered a gunshot wound. Heinz’ body was found in the same room with a revolver nearby.
Stanyon said he believes the bodies had been there a few days.
There is no suspected danger to area residents, and no outstanding suspects are being sought at this time, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Investigators are currently waiting on a search warrant to look for further clues inside the home. An official cause of death can not be determined until the investigation is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.