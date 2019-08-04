The following is a press release from Idaho State Police
UPDATE: Police release the names of the two people that died in the early morning ATV Crash.
Driver: 33 year old Brent Thueson of Idaho Falls and passenger 28 year old Triana Galley of Rigby.
For Immediate Release: 08/04/2019 9:00 AM Please direct questions to the District Office
On August 4, 2019 at approximately 12:50 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated an ATV crash on Fish Creek Road, seven miles south of Chick Creek Road, in Island Park, in Fremont County.
A 2016 Polaris ATV went off the road and impacted a tree. Both the driver and the passenger succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash; neither were wearing a helmet.
Names are not being released at this time pending notification to next of kin. Idaho State Police was assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County EMS, and Life Flight Network.
