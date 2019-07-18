According to The Pocatello Police Department, a man has been arrested after trying to burn down his grandmother's shed Monday. 27 year-old Timothy Pease was arrested for first-degree arson, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor malicious injury to property.
Pocatello Police representative Dianne Brush says Pease was staying with his grandmother and other relatives when he got into a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. When the relatives intervened, Pease threw his mother to the ground, and broke several items in the house, including a screen door, which he ran through.
Officers say Pease then started setting his grandmother's shed on fire. It was a small fire that caused no major damage. Pease was able to put it out himself and the fire department was not called.
Police took Pease to get behavioral health treatment at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. After his release Wednesday, Pocatello Police arrested him and took him to the Bannock County Detention Center.
