The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify thieves involved in a construction site theft.
According to the sheriff’s office, a contractor working in a housing development in the Bridgewater Estates subdivision reported a trailer and tools missing from the construction site. It’s estimated to be about $60,000 worth of missing equipment.
Bridgewater Estates is near Ammon and Lincoln Roads. Police said the trailer was quickly discovered a short distance away from the site but was empty.
Based on neighborhood surveillance footage, police said they are looking for two men driving a silver or gold colored Chevrolet pickup with an extra cab. The BSCO said that pickup is what the thieves were seen loading tools into and then driving off in.
Anyone with information about this theft, or a similar crime, should call dispatch at 208-529-1200 and ask to speak with a deputy.
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org or by calling 208-522-1983.
