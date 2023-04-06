A pool of jurors has now been chosen in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial.
Three more jurors were needed on Thursday to get to the pool of 42.
KPVI is working in conjunction with East Idaho News to provide daily trial updates from the courtroom.
East Idaho News reports that starting Friday, the prosecution and defense will narrow that number down to 18 for trial - 12 main and 6 alternate.
The voir dire process on Thursday was the same as it's been all week with potential jurors being asked about things like the time commitment, any knowledge or bias toward the case, and any other potential conflicts.
Another development in the case came Thursday as Judge Steven Boyce issued a ruling about who is legally considered a victim in the case.
Boyce ruled that Kay Woodcock, JJ Vallow's grandmother, is a victim. So are Colby Ryan - Vallow's other son - and Summer Shiftlet, Vallow's sister.
That means even though they are on the witness list and are expected to testify, they can observe other testimony during trial.
Larry Woodcock, JJ's grandfather, is not considered a victim.
The judge said he can sit in on other parts of the trial not containing testimony. And once he's testified himself, could be in the courtroom for the remainder of the proceedings.
Shiftlet, who is Tylee Ryan's aunt, is allowed to be Tylee's representative in the court since her father is dead and her mother is the defendant.
Kay Woodcock will be JJ's representative since his adoptive father, Charles Vallow, is dead and Kay is Charles' closest living relative.
Colby Ryan will be allowed as a representative for both his siblings.
Opening arguments in the trial are scheduled to start Monday.
