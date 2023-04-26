A fixture of Zoo Idaho has died.
Stripes was a 34-year-old grizzly bear and her health had been declining over the last few months.
The zoo’s staff made the decision to euthanize her on April 19 as it was determined that she wasn’t improving. Stripes came to the zoo in 1991 at the age of two from a Columbus, Ohio grizzly bear breeding program. In 2012, she was moved to the grizzly bear exhibit on the zoo’s upper level. An interactive memorial will be set up near the exhibit in honor of Stripes.
