It's been a busy Halloween shopping season at Spirit Halloween in Pocatello.
Business has been booming this year compared to previous years at Halloween stores.
Many costumes sold out, and employees say the most popular costumes this year are Fortnite and clowns.
Melissa Spradling, Cashier at Spirit Halloween said, "My favorite part is working with the public and helping them accomplish their costumes and get things ready for Halloween."
Beginning November 1st all items at Spirit Halloween will be half priced through November 3rd.
