An all to common scene during the holiday season as many begin to shop for online gifts.
A theft occurred in Idaho Falls, along 13th st, over the holiday weekend.
But Jessica Clements, Public Information Officer for the Idaho Falls Police Department, tells us that wasn't the only house that was hit this weekend.
"So every year around the holiday season we see an up tick in what we call porch pirates or package thefts from houses. This past weekend we had several instances of this occurring in the city reported, some of those center in the fairway estate area. We've also had some reported in other areas of the city."
This type of theft can occur at all times of the year but with the increase in online shopping during the holiday season, the porch pirates wait until now for the opportunity to strike.
Clements says, "So people will drive around and look for packages that are sitting on a door step. They run up, they collect them, they put them in the car and they drive away."
But what are some of things that residents can do to protect themselves from being a victim to these crimes?
Clements answers, "First of all, right away when you order your package and you're doing your online shopping a lot of stores will give you the option now to have the item ship to store for you to pick up there. That's a great option, it's not quite as convenient but it is a way to make sure you will definitely get your package."
Other options include asking if you can ship to a family member or neighbor if they will be home, ship to your job if they allow it, and to track your package through the many options that sipping companies offer.
If you live in Idaho Falls, IFPD would also like to know if you have been a victim of a porch pirate recently.
You can reach out to them 208-529-1200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.