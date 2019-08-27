A Pocatello library is trying again after a bond vote for their relocation failed in May.
The Portneuf District Library’s $11.6 million bond would have moved the library from Stuart Ave. to a more centralized location on the corner of Chubbuck Rd. and Burley Dr.
Fewer than 1,000 people voted and it failed 398 to 517.
Library Director Holly Jackson says many who did vote disliked the planned location.
The library is holding community meetings to get feedback and to inform residents about the issue.
According to Jackson, a new bond for around the same amount of money will go on the ballot in either November or next May.
She says the library's running out of rooms for books and people.
"Sometimes we have hundreds upon hundreds in here, and we can't support that,” says Jackson.
“When we start our story times and our ‘Music and Movement’, we're hitting capacity in the children's room. When we're doing our family programs, we don't have enough room to fit people. Our adult programs have to be after-hours because we have no place to do them during the library hours."
Their next meeting is Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the library.
Jackson says they'll be revealing two new possible locations for the library, but they're still considering the original planned location.
