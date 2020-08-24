A Chubbuck library will close for the next week after a staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
The Portneuf District Library’s board of trustees voted to close the library for a week after the confirmation of the positive result on Monday, August 24.
Since reopening in May, the library has taken every precaution to prevent the spread of the virus. All books are quarantined upon return, common areas like computers and bathrooms are disinfected regularly, and staff members wear masks and other PPE as much as possible.
While the library is closed, a professional cleaning company will clean and disinfect the building and all of its surfaces. The book drop on the south side of the building will remain open for returns and digital services continue to be up and running. The library parking lot is also available for wi-fi use.
The library will reopen on September 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.