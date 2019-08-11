Portneuf Greenway Foundation President Stepping Down

The President of the ‘Portneuf Greenway Foundation’ is stepping down.
Rory Erchul has been the President of the Board of Directors for the ‘Greenway Foundation’ for about six years.
In the time, he says they’ve accomplished many things, including the elimination of a paid position, which saved the foundation about $70,000 dollars a year.
And they’ve been able to build 1.6 million dollars worth of five mile trails and also repair trails.
“Me retiring from the Greenway is just a personal choice, again, I’ve done my six years. I’ve done a term and a half. It’s time to pass the torch on. I need to focus on some other things. I still have three kids at home and a wonderful wife that I need to be there with. We bought a home to work on and there’s no work getting done on it, rehabbing it and we own four businesses as well,” says Rory Erchul, President of the Board of Directors for the Greenway Foundation.
Erchul says he will officially resign from the position by the end of the month.
They don’t have an official replacement yet, but will have one by the end of August.
