As many events are being canceled due to Covid-19, the Portneuf Greenway Foundation chose to do something different.
Instead of canceling their annual Riverfest event, they decided to host it virtually.
The live concert and community fathering is going to be shifted to a virtual scavenger hunt beginning Monday August 17 through Saturday, August 22.
To participate, look for video hints on the Facebook page of the Portneuf Greenway and then head to the trails for more clues.
Taelor Jordan-Moss, Board President, Portneuf Greenway Foundation said, "Riverfest has been a summer staple event for the community and we really wanted to ensure that we could still bring something fun to the community and also bring awareness to the Greenway Foundation."
Six trails are going to be features and there will be a small green dinosaur at each trail hidden at some point.
New clues will be released each day during the virtual event.
For more information visit portneufgreenway.org.
