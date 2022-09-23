A new medical office will soon open in the Northgate area.
The Portneuf Health Medical Office held a ribbon cutting Thursday in the Portneuf Medical Plaza and will welcome their first patients on September 27.
This project was made possible by the Portneuf Health Trust which owns the property and the medical office building leased by Portneuf Medical Center.
“We are very excited about the enhanced services and improved experience this new medical space will provide for our patients and team members,” said Jordan Herget, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Portneuf Medical Center. “Over the past five years, PMC has experienced steady growth and the need for expanded primary care and outpatient services. Our talented, patient-focused specialists are eager to relocate to better support our community’s evolving needs and welcome patients to their new facility.”
“Access to quality health care is an important building block that helps our community prosper and grow. This new health center is larger, with the capacity to care for more patients. I am confident that this health center will help improve community health and be a valuable resource for years to come,” Herget added.
“This is a great day for the people in Bannock County, and Portneuf Health Trust is proud of our local ownership role as well as our joint venture relationship with Ardent Health Services,” said Shaun Menchaca, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Portneuf Health Trust. “We have the unique ability to support key health-related projects in our region, and we are happy to share Portneuf Medical Plaza with the community.”
Portneuf Health is located at 2850 Olympus Drive.
