On Friday, Portneuf Health Trust announced a new initiative to improve the quality of life and the health of people in the community.
At their offices in Pocatello, the CEO of Portneuf Health Trust Shaun Menchaca and Community Wellness Coordinator Micaela Knickerbocker announced the launch of Healthy City, USA.
The program will bring wellness partners together to make the community a model of health in the country and to build health and wellness into the community's DNA.
The initiative will include the promotion of programs like the free community wellness program, outdoor activities, and local restaurants that have healthy eating options.
Healthy City, USA officially launches May 1 with a focus on mental health awareness.
"We are kicking off Healthy City, USA in May supporting National Mental Health Month,” explains Portneuf Health Trust CEO Shaun Menchaca, “we will be organizing a gratitude attitude journal for the community for the entire month of May. We encourage everyone in our community to participate by identifying things that they are grateful for or that they appreciate."
"Really, our whole goal for doing this Gratitude Attitude Journal is just flooding social media with everything in your life that you are grateful for,” says Community Wellness Coordinator Micaela Knickerbocker, “and studies show that doing this kind of stuff, it boosts your mental health. And so, with May being Mental Health Month, that's what we're going for."
To learn more about this initiative, you can go to their Facebook page by clicking here.
