Information provided by Portneuf Medical Center
The situation surrounding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) continues to evolve and changes occur rapidly. As a result, Portneuf Medical Center has restricted visitation as of Monday, March 16, 2020. Only on-duty staff, physicians and patients seeking care may enter.
This visitation restriction is being done out of an abundance of caution. The health and safety of Portneuf's patients, their families, and team members remain a top priority for Portneuf Medical Center. They routinely restrict visitation by any visitors who are ill in order to maintain the health of their patients. We have implemented travel restrictions and return-to-work processes for employees and providers.
Visitation exceptions may be made in certain situations, including:
- Delivering mothers (one companion/visitor)
- Parents/ immediate caregivers of Pediatric patients
- Ambulatory care and same day surgery (one visitor)
- Hospice patients; end-of-life
Those entering for care will need to provide their contact information and will be allowed to enter the facility only at the following locations.
- Main Entrance (Ground Floor)
- 5:00am – 8:00pm
- Main Entrance (1st floor across from parking garage)
- 6:30am – 5:30pm
- Medical Group Clinic
- 7:30am – 5:30pm
- Emergency Department
- 24/7
Phone and video calls to patients are welcome and encouraged. To call a patient room, please call 208-239-1000. You must be able to provide the patient’s first and last name.
