The Portneuf Medical Center Auxiliary announced this year's scholarship recipients. They are Jerrica Parken, an LPN at Portneuf Medical Center, Kaylee Praska, a CNA at PMC, and Megumi Olsen, a pharmacy student intern at the hospital.
Each gets $2,500 towards tuition at Idaho State University. Awards are based on GPA, letters of recommendation, and future medical field pursuits.
