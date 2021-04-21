Portneuf Medical Center is expanding their out-patient medical options in the area.
Portneuf Medical Plaza at North-Gate will be a 20,000 square foot high-tech building.
Primary care. urgent care, and work-med will call it home.
It's expected to be finished late summer 2022.
And a ground-breaking event will happen May 5th at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
