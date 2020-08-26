Portneuf Medical Center has a new chief executive officer.
"Now that all the kids are in college, we're coming back to a place we love," says Jordan Herget. On Monday, he stepped in as the new CEO of PMC and this is not the first time he's worked in an Idaho hospital.
From 2007 to 2010 Herget served as the chief operating officer of Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls. It's been a decade since he and his family left the state for a new job, but he says they're excited to be back in the area.
"My wife's mom lives here close by, up north near Saint Anthony and my son's in Boise. [He's in his] fourth year at Boise State."
While the family is glad to be back, it's not something Herget thought would happen right now. He explains, "I never thought I'd be moving to a new hospital during a pandemic."
That move was made easier, he learned about the different services the hospital provides. However, of all the services, the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) may have impressed him most.
"We take care of babies as young as 24 weeks, and that hits home for me because my newest nephew is a 25-weeker. He was born at a major medical center in Oklahoma City, and so the fact that we can take care of that level of service here at Portneuf Medical Center really excites me a lot."
Along with the different services the hospital provides, Herget is hopes to continue to strengthen relationships with community partners.
Throughout his career, Herget has held executive management positions at hospitals in six different states, but he says his family plans on making Pocatello their long-term home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.