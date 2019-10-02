Wednesday morning was Portneuf Medical Center's 20th annual Brake for Breakfast.
The event is Portneuf's push to raise awareness of breast cancer, and encourage women to do self-exams and get screened.
Women should get mammograms yearly starting at the age of 40, but Idaho is 49th in the country for breast cancer screenings.
So at today's event, drivers who stopped by got a healthy breakfast, and information on breast cancer and mammograms.
Gail Mikesell, the main event organizer for the past 20 years, and the Director of Education and Compliance at Portneuf, is retiring, and she says her favorite part of the event is the impact it’s had on women.
"The people that we see, who come through and say 'you know, I was a little late getting my mammogram, but I saw all the ads about Brake for Breakfast...so I took advantage of coming and getting my mammogram, and gee they found something and I got it taken care of, and here I am a year later coming back because this is such a great event to remind me,'" says Mikesell.
According to Mary Keating, the Marketing Director at Portneuf Medical Center, 2,800 breakfasts were given out Wednesday morning in two hours and five minutes.
