...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 22 AND 32 DEGREES. THE COOLEST TEMPERATURES WILL BE NOTED ACROSS THE ARCO DESERT, AFFECTING CRATERS OF THE MOON AND ATOMIC CITY AS WELL AS THE UPPER SNAKE RIVER PLAIN AFFECTING ROBERTS AND SUGAR CITY. * WHERE...THE SNAKE RIVER PLAIN AND EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND/OR FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&