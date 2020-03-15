Information provided by Portneuf Medical Center
The COVID-19 situation is an unprecedented health event that is changing rapidly. Portneuf Medical Center has launched its COVID-19 response and emergency preparedness planning.
Portneuf Medical Center has adequate supplies and equipment for patient care and their staff remains focused on providing excellent care to all their patients. Through their parent company, they are also working with their distributors and suppliers to ensure they continue to have the equipment and supplies needed if they see a surge in patients.
“To ensure the safety of our staff and those we serve, we have implemented several process changes related to COVID-19,” said Dan Snell, MD, MPH, CMO Portneuf Medical Center. “We are following CDC guidelines for screening all patients for travel and COVID-19 symptoms.”
Portneuf Medical Center has taken the following steps:
- Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, they are instituting a no visitation policy.
- For patients under investigation for COVID-19, they are following CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of our staff and to provide the highest level of care to their patients.
- They have implemented travel restrictions and return-to-work processes for employees and providers.
- They have suspended volunteer work in patient care areas.
- They have increased the frequency of cleaning in the Portneuf Grille as well as suspended the use of personal cups and mugs and temporarily suspended the self-serve salad bar and other self-serve items.
- They have published a COVID-19 resource page on our external website, Portneuf.org.
Other trusted sources for COVID-19 information include:
Idaho Department of Health: coronavirus.idaho.gov
Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.