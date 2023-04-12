A new and improved air ambulance is taking to eastern Idaho skies.
Wednesday morning, Portneuf Medical Center rolled out the improved Portneuf Air Rescue medical helicopter. The helicopter has received major upgrades and a new paint job.
Since April of 2018, Portneuf Air Rescue has flown over 1,000 missions including 54 search and rescue missions.
This air ambulance features an advanced ventilator, heart monitor, medication pumps, onboard blood administration, and advanced equipment for the smallest of patients.
"We've got a ventilator that provides air for brand new babies, for babies that are going to be NIC-U," explains Portneuf COO Nate Carter, "we've got heart monitors. We've got advanced pumps. And we also have the ability to administer blood on the aircraft, which is amazing.
The helicopter also sports an Idaho State University Bengal logo on the nose. This symbolizes the working relationship that PMC has with ISU.
