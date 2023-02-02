Portneuf Medical Center is hosting an AFib Heart Expo. It will be Friday, February 3 at 3:30 p.m. in the Pebble Creek Conference room.

Portneuf Medical Center is hosting an AFib Heart Expo. It will be Friday, February 3 at 3:30 p.m. in the Pebble Creek Conference room. The expo will be presented by Doctor Lynn Otto and nurse practitioner Amber Frost. There will be refreshments served. The event is free and open to the public.

